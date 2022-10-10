DU Admissions 2022: Last date to register for Delhi University; check how to apply through CSAS

DU UG Admissions 2022 Registration last Date, October 10: The Delhi university will today close the registration process for admission in undergraduate courses, on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results.

To register, candidates will first have to fill out an application form on the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal and then fill in the preliminary form. This form will have personal and academic section. There will be one section reserved for applicants who seek to apply to DU under ECA and Sports quota. Then, candidates have to upload required documents and pay the registration fees to complete the first phase.

In the second phase of registration, candidates will be required to choose the subjects for which they appeared for in CUET exam, and then enter their score. The mapped subjects will be used to determine the candidates’ eligibility.

The next step will take you to the programme-specific eligibility section, in which the CUET normalised scores will appear on the screen. After that, students will proceed to the preference section. In this, candidates are required to arrange their preferences in the ‘Select Preferences’ section using three navigation icons — ‘Add to Top’, ‘Add to Bottom’ and ‘Add to Preference Number’.

Once the list of preferences has been finalised, candidates are requested to save the changes before final submission. The preferences stated will be the basis of their seat allotment. If a candidate does not save changes till today, their selected preference list will be locked automatically.