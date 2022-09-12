scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Here’s the list of documents you need to register on Delhi University’s CSAS portal

DU Admissions 2022: The university has opened its website for undergraduate admission today. The admission window will remain open for 21 days and close on October 3

This year DU will be adopting CUET.

Delhi University (DU) launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Monday. This is the first time that the admissions to the university, which used to witness skyrocketing cutoffs for UG admissions every year, will be conducted based on performance in an entrance test (read: CUET UG 2022).

This academic year, CSAS portal will form a critical part of the admissions at DU-affiliated colleges. The process will take place over three phases. Students will have to register through the CSAS-2022 application form available on the common portal once the portal is launched and make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application. Registration on the portal will end on October 3.

Here’s the list of documents you need to keep handy at the time of registration on CSAS portal:

— Class 10 certificate in the name of candidate, indicating date of birth and parents’ name.

— Class 12 certificate in the name of candidate. The name of the candidate must match with the CUET(UG) 2022 form.

— SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate (in the name of the candidate) duly issued by the competent authority.

— OBC – Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (in the name of the candidate) duly issued by the competent authority. The caste should be in the OBC central list which is available at http://ncbc.nic.in. Income certificate must be issued after March 31, 2022.

— EWS Certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by competent authority certifying the candidate can claim reservation under this category. The certificate must be issued after March 31, 2022.

Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) certifying the minority status.

— Christian Minority Category: Baptism certificate and/or church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective Christian minority college.

— Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession Certificate or ECC (in the name of the candidate) in the prescribed format wherein the priority is clearly mentioned.

— Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate (in the name of the candidate) issued by a recognized government hospital, bearing duly attested photograph of the candidate.

— Supernumerary quotas such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports, any other: Relevant certificates should be in the name of the candidate.

— For all reserved categories, the name of the candidate and their parents on the corresponding certificate for reservation must match the name on the school Board completion certificates as well as the CUET (UG) 2022 examination form.

— “No undertaking, on behalf of incomplete/invalid/non-availability of the document/certificate will be accepted at the time of applying,” DU has said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:49:00 am
