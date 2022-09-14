DU Admissions 2022: Here’s the list of Delhi University programmes that don’t need CUET UG score

DU Admissions 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will not be applicable for professional, technical training programs and short-term certificate courses offered by the Campus of Open Learning (COL) (earlier known as School of Open Learning) under Delhi University.

“For the 2022-’23 session, COL was receiving queries about the applicability of CUET for taking admission in short-term courses, but the same is not applicable,” Uma Shankar Pande, professor, COL, said.

COL offers 25 courses and admissions for them are currently open. These programs will be taught in the online and offline mode, or a mix of both. The courses are taught in collaboration with industry partners such as Bird Academy, MT forum and the RK educational Group. The duration of the programs ranges from 1.5 months to 10 months.

Programmes which do not require CUET score as an eligibility criteria for admission are:

Travel and Tourism; Airfare and Ticketing; Airport Management; Computerized Reservation System; Medical Transcription; Data Science and Machine Learning; Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security; Financial Markets; E-accounting and Office Automation; Personality Development and Soft Skills; Stenography and IT Skills; Digital Marketing and Social Media Advertising; Animation and Motion Graphics; Film making, Direction and Screenplay; Photography (Still and Video); Mass Communication and Digital Media Productions; Radio Jockeying, Anchoring and TV Journalism; Graphic Designing and Video Editing; Interior Designing and CAD; Acting and Fashion Modelling; Fashion Design; Event Management and Public Relations; Web Designing; 3D Animation and Video Editing; Fine Arts and Digital Arts.

The last date for submitting applications is September 30. The classes are expected to start in October.