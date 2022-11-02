DU Admissions 2022: Full list of colleges with hostels and accommodation capacities

With a majority of students in most Delhi University colleges coming from outside the city to study, the availability of campus accommodation is an important factor candidates keep in mind while deciding on their college.

However, only 20 DU colleges have hostels. Even in the colleges which do have hostels, the capacity is limited. Most outstation students have to seek accommodation in paying guest facilities or in rented flats. In the past, most colleges with hostels had selected students on the basis of “merit” or their class XII marks, with some conducting interviews as well.

Here is a list of all the DU colleges which have hostel facilities:

North Campus

– Daulat Ram College: This is a women’s college and has a 200 seater capacity hostel for students of all three years.

– Hansraj College: It is a co-educational college but does not have a women’s hostel. It has a men’s hostel with capacity for around 200 students across all three years.

– Hindu College: It has a men’s hostel with a capacity for 200 students and a women’s hostel with capacity for 156.

– Indraprastha College for Women: It has two hostels, one with capacity for 280 students and another with capacity for170.

– Kirori Mal College: It does not have a women’s hostel but has a men’s hostel with capacity for around 170 students across all three years.

– Ramjas College: It has a women’s hostel with capacity for 80 students and a men’s hostel with capacity for 130.

– Shri Ram College of Commerce: It has a men’s hostel with capacity for 150 students and a women’s hostel with capacity for 50.

– Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College: It has a women’s hostel with capacity for 147 students.

– St. Stephen’s College: It has three hostel blocks for women and three hostel blocks for men, which have a combined capacity of around 380.

South Campus

– Sri Venkateswara College: It has a women’s hostel with capacity for 72 students and a men’s hostel with capacity for 72 students.

– Lady Shri Ram College for Women: It has a hostel with capacity for around 200 students. Hostel is only available to first year students.

Off Campus

– Bharati College: This is a women’s college located in West Delhi’s Janakpuri. It has a hostel with capacity for around 68.

– Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: It is located in Dwarka and has both a men’s hostel and a women’s hostel, each with a capacity of 90.

– Janki Devi Memorial College: This is a women’s college located in Central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and has a hostel with capacity for 105 students.

– Keshav Mahavidyalaya: This is a co-educational college located in North West Delhi’s Pitampura. It does not have a men’s hostel but has a women’s hostel with capacity for 78 students.

– Lady Irwin College: A women’s college located in Mandi House, it has a hostel with capacity for 200 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

– Maharaja Agrasen College: This is a co-educational college located in Vasundhara Enclave. It only has a women’s hostel with capacity for 58 students.

– Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women: Located in Vasundhara Enclave, it has a women’s hostel with capacity for 100 students.

– Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies: Located in North West Delhi’s Rohini, it has a women’s hostel and a men’s hostel with a capacity for 72 each.

– Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce: It is a co-educational college located in North West Delhi’s Pitampura. It only has a women’s hostel with capacity for 126 students