DU Merit List 2022 LIVE Updates: 1st allocation list tomorrow; academic session to begin in November

Monday, Oct 17, 2022
By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi I | Updated: October 17, 2022 6:29:36 pm
DU Admissions, DU UG Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University (DU) will release the first merit list based on CUET score for undergraduate admissions tomorrow i.e. October 18. The first allocation list will be released at 5 pm and candidates can accept the allotment till October 21 (5 pm) at the official website — du.ac.in

The document verification process for first merit list will conclude on October 22 and candidates will have time till October 24 up to 5 pm to make the payment. The second round of allocation will begin on October 25. This year, admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

According to the schedule released by the university, the first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023. This is the first time that the university is conducting admissions on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, instead of class 12 Board exam results. For a smooth admission process, the varsity launched a new central admission portal called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). 

 

18:24 (IST)17 Oct 2022
DU's merit list release dates

According to the official schedule released by the varsity,

— First merit list will be released on october 18

— Second on October 30

— Third list on November 10

18:21 (IST)17 Oct 2022
CUET's debut year in Delhi University

The central university will be considering CUET UG score this year, for the first time, as the basis of admission. Earlier, the university used to accept class 12 scores as an eligibility and cut-off criteria.

18:18 (IST)17 Oct 2022
ECA trials to begin tomorrow

The Delhi University will begin performance trials for admissions through the extra curricular activities quota (ECA) from Tuesday, i.e. October 18.

18:14 (IST)17 Oct 2022
When will classes begn in DU?

According to the schedule released by the central university, the first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023. Thie incoming students will only be given a four-day break between the first and second semester. Check full schedule here

18:12 (IST)17 Oct 2022
When will DU release merit list for 2022 admissions?

The Delhi University will release the first merit list based on CUET score for undergraduate admissions tomorrow i.e. October 18

DU admissions 2022, du merit list 2022 The mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7. (File image)

DU First merit list LIVE Updates: The first seat allocation list is scheduled to be released on October 18, followed by the second on October 30 and the third list on November 10. So, the academic session will begin before the third list of seat allocation is released by the varsity. According to the academic calendar, the theory examination for first semester will be conducted from February 27 to March 15.

