DU Merit List 2022 LIVE Updates: 1st allocation list tomorrow; academic session to begin in November

DU Admissions, DU UG Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University (DU) will release the first merit list based on CUET score for undergraduate admissions tomorrow i.e. October 18. The first allocation list will be released at 5 pm and candidates can accept the allotment till October 21 (5 pm) at the official website — du.ac.in

The document verification process for first merit list will conclude on October 22 and candidates will have time till October 24 up to 5 pm to make the payment. The second round of allocation will begin on October 25. This year, admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

According to the schedule released by the university, the first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023. This is the first time that the university is conducting admissions on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, instead of class 12 Board exam results. For a smooth admission process, the varsity launched a new central admission portal called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).