DU Admissions 2022: First merit list likely by September 26

Delhi University is likely to declare the first merit list for the undergraduate programme on September 26. The final list is likely to be out by October 10.

Delhi University began its registration process on September 12 and the registration window was supposed to close on October 3. Interested candidates can register online on the CSAS portal– admission.uod.ac.in.

Once the candidates have opened that link, they would have to click on the CSAS registration link and enter their CUET application number, password and security code. They would have to then enter their details and then apply to their desired college and course. Once they have applied, they have to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Once the students have applied, Delhi University will release a merit list of students for various colleges and courses.

Meanwhile, the UGC has issued a list of Central Universities with their tentative schedule of when the classes would begin.

Amid the Delhi University vs St. Stephens College row, the University has decided to open admissions for the college under its centralised registration portal, an official of the university told The Indian Express. The aspirants, if they want to take admission to St. Stephen’s College, they should mention it in their preferred programme-college list.

DU vice-chancellor, Yogesh Singh in an interview with The Indian Express said that the classes will begin for first year students from November 1.