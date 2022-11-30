scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: DU begins publishing merit lists for Masters’ programmes

DU Admissions 2022: The university has started releasing the first admission lists for PG programmes. Candidates can check the list on the official website - du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: The payment window will close at 11:59 pm of December 4

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University has started releasing the first admission lists for post-graduate courses. The lists are available on its official websites – du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

The first admission list for MSc Microbiology was released on Tuesday night. The merit lists for the rest of the courses are also being released.

DU Admissions 2022: How to check PG admission list

Step 1: Visit the official website – admissions.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PG admissions tab, a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on admission lists

Step 4: Check the admission list for the course you applied for

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Spot round 2 registration to conclude today; check details

Students can apply for admission from 10 am on December 1 till 5 pm of December 3. Their admission will be verified and approved from December 1 till 1 pm, to December 4 till 1 pm. Applicants can pay the admission fee against the first merit list till 11:59 pm on December 4.

The second admission list will be released on December 7 and the admission process will begin from December 8 and conclude on December 10. The payment window for the second admission list will be open till 11:59 pm on December 10.

The third merit list will be published on December 12 and the admission process will conclude on December 15 with the payment window closing at 11:59 pm.

This year, the postgraduate admissions were conducted through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). From next year, the varsity is likely to adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:34:24 am
