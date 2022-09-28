DU Admissions 2022: Exercise caution while filling up these columns in application form

Delhi University officials on Tuesday advised students to exercise caution while filling up forms since there are certain sections for which the edit option is not available after submission. The university held its first public awareness webinar for undergraduate admissions on Tuesday.

In the webinar, university officials explained the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022 and also addressed the queries of aspirants.

On Monday, the university had commenced the second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes to allow candidates to choose their programme and college combination preferences.

Phase II and Phase I, which started on September 12, will remain open till October 10. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.

Haneet Gandhi, Dean, Admissions, said, “Students should take time while filling up the forms. Neither should they be in a hurry to fill the forms nor they should wait for the last day to fill them out. There are some sections for which the editing option is not allowed,” she said.

The officials said students should take utmost care in filling up personal details, like their name, parents’ name and their marks, since in case of a tie-breaker, they will be the determining factor.

The DU launched the portal for admission through CUET in its UG programmes for the academic year 2022-23 on September 12.

This year, admissions are being done in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programme as well.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022) is being conducted in three phases. The first phase will be to apply to the University of Delhi, the second phase will be preference filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.

The officials said candidates must prepare a list of preferred courses in advance and choose maximum preferences, since after October 10, they won’t be allowed that option.

The “available preferences” tab on the portal will display all the possible programmes and college combinations the candidate may choose from. The candidate can use the “advanced filter” option available at the top to filter the colleges as well as programmes, they said.

The varsity officials have advised the students to choose the maximum number of preferences and said adding or editing the programmes and colleges after the deadline for the preference-filling phase will not be allowed.

The university will explain about the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCFJ-2022) admissions under extra-curricular activities and sports supernumerary quota on Wednesday.

On September 28 and 29, the webinar on reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwBD candidates and admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be conducted.

On September 30, a webinar on admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be held, according to the officials.