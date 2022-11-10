scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: DUET answer key released; steps to check

DU Admissions 2022: To check the answer key, question paper and response sheets, candidates can visit the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

DUET 2022, DUET 2022 answer key, Delhi University PG admissions, DU admissions 2022DUET 2022: Candidates have time till 5 pm of November 11 to raise objections against the given answer keys. (Representative image. File)

DU Admissions 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) answer key 2022 along with question papers and response sheets. To check the answer key, candidates can visit the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

Read |DU PG Admissions 2022: Revised seat matrix released

Candidates would require to key in their form number and date of birth to login and check the final answer key at the official website.

DUET answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, in the section of latest news, click on the link for DUET answer key.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the answer key link provided in the PDF document.

Step 4: Key in your form number and date of birth to login. The answer key will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Candidates have time till 5 pm of November 11 to raise objections against the given answer keys and till 11:50 pm to make payment for the objections. Candidates should remember that the challenges will be accepted only through website.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:55:52 am
