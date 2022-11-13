scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: DU releases third merit list; check details here

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can check the merit list at the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Last date of payment of fees is November 17 at 4:59 pm

DU Admissions 2022: Students will have time from 10 am of November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 16 to lock their choices (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the third list seat allotment list. Candidates who opted for an upgrade and couldn’t get it either in the first or second list can check the third list for it. Students can check the third merit list at the official website– admission.uod.ac.in.

The varsity was initially supposed to declare the third merit list on November 10 but it got deferred twice and finally released today. All supernumerary seats including those for Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA), sports, children and widows of armed forces personnel and Kashmiri migrants will take place along with regular admissions.

Candidates will be able to check the list only through their CSAS login

DU Admissions 2022: Steps to check third merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website– admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CSAS registration portal

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

As per the official schedule, students will have time from 10 am of November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 16 to lock their choices. The payment window will close November 17 at 4:59 pm. Post this, regular candidates will not be able to upgrade to any other seats any further.

Candidates belonging to ECA, sports, CW, Kashmiri Migrants (Supernumerary) and Christian candidates for St. Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College will be able to upgrade their seats from 10 am of November 18 to 4:59 pm of November 19.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 06:29:08 pm
