DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University opens marks update window for PG students

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University on Friday issued a notice for post graduate students to update their marks. Students who could not update their graduation marks have the opportunity to do so. They can check the notification at the official website– admissions.uod.ac.in.

The window to update marks opened at 12 pm today and will close at 12 pm on December 12.

In the notice, the University stated that this is the last and final opportunity for students to update their marks.

To update their marks, candidates have to login to their dashboard and convert their CGPA into percentage. Only the students who have updated their marks will be considered in the subsequent list(s).

DU has released the first and second merit list for PG courses. The third merit list will be released on December 12. Candidates can apply for admission from 10 am of December 13 till 11:59 of December 14. The document verification process will be carried out from 10 am of December 13 till 1 pm of December 15. The payment window for the third list will be open till 11:59 pm of December 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University executive council has passed the resolution to conduct post graduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Under the new system DUET will be replaced by CUET, but half of the seats will remain for merit-based admission for students of DU.