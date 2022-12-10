scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University opens marks update window for PG students

DU Admissions 2022: The window opened at 12 pm on December 10 and will close at 12 pm on December 12

admissions.uod.ac.in, DU, Delhi University, DU PG admissions, DU PG Admissions 2022, DU admissions 2022, DU PG marks update window, DU PG admission marks update window, DU PG, Delhi University PG Admissions, DUET, CUET,DU Admissions 2022: The University has stated that this is the last and final opportunity for students to update their marks. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University on Friday issued a notice for post graduate students to update their marks. Students who could not update their graduation marks have the opportunity to do so. They can check the notification at the official website– admissions.uod.ac.in.

The window to update marks opened at 12 pm today and will close at 12 pm on December 12.

In the notice, the University stated that this is the last and final opportunity for students to update their marks.

Also read |Draft of new regulations: UGC proposes to make four-year UG courses compulsory for degree with honours

To update their marks, candidates have to login to their dashboard and convert their CGPA into percentage. Only the students who have updated their marks will be considered in the subsequent list(s).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

DU has released the first and second merit list for PG courses. The third merit list will be released on December 12. Candidates can apply for admission from 10 am of December 13 till 11:59 of December 14. The document verification process will be carried out from 10 am of December 13 till 1 pm of December 15. The payment window for the third list will be open till 11:59 pm of December 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University executive council has passed the resolution to conduct post graduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Under the new system DUET will be replaced by CUET, but half of the seats will remain for merit-based admission for students of DU.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 11:59:00 am
Next Story

My mother and I: About daughters and caregivers

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close