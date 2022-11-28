scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release NCWEB fifth cut-off list tomorrow

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates who had applied for NCWEB can now check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

NCWEB, DU admissions 2022, DU admissions, Delhi University, NCWEB cut-offDU Admissions 2022: Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will tomorrow release the fifth cut-off list for admissions under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check third cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list will be available on the screen. Choose according to your course.

Candidates are advised to download and save the cut-off list for future reference.

The NCWEB is an initiative that started in 1943 to encourage women for higher education for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in DU. Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

In NCWEB, the programmes are designed in a way that allows women to pursue higher education by attending classes on weekends, and financially supporting themselves by working during the week. The Board offers BA Programme and BCom for undergraduate students, and master’s degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit, and Punjabi.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 02:49:27 pm
