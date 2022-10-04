DU Admissions 2022: What is Delhi University’s criteria for reservation of seats for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS categories?

– Nini Benny

Delhi University (DU) has been conducting a series of awareness webinars on the admission process to the university. The fourth day of the series last week was on reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, and PwBD candidates.

Deputy registrar Rohan Rai and Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi addressed the students about admissions in the reserved categories. Here’s all you need to know:

What is DU’s criteria for reservation of seats for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS categories?

DU’s reservation criteria is based on the provisions laid by the Indian constitution. It follows the central government’s policies for admission. There is 15% reservation for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST candidates, 27% for OBC candidates, and 10% for EWS categories. Admission will be granted when candidates have valid documents.

What are the essential documents?

The candidate must have their caste/tribe certificate in his/her own name at the time of registration and admission. The prescribed certificate format for all categories must be adhered to.

Advertisement

The following details must be clearly mentioned: (a) Name of his/her caste/tribe (b) Whether candidate belongs to SC or ST community (c) District and the State or Union Territory of candidate’s usual place of residence, and (d) the appropriate government of India schedule under which their caste or tribe is approved as a SC or a ST.

Who can issue the documents?

The certificates must be issued by a competent authority as mentioned by the central government. As per the DU website, the following can issue the certificate:

Also read | Delhi University to soon launch centre for disabilities studies

Advertisement

a) District Magistrate/ Additional District Magistrate/ Collector/ Deputy Commissioner/ Addl. Deputy Commissioner/ Deputy Collector/ 1st class Stipendiary Magistrate/ City Magistrate/ Sub-Divisional Magistrate/ Taluka Magistrate/ Executive Magistrate/ Extra Assistant Commissioner.

b) Chief Presidency Magistrate/ Addl. Chief Presidency Magistrate/ Presidency Magistrate.

c) Revenue Officer not below the rank of Tehsildar.

d) Sub- Divisional Officer of the area where the Applicant and/ or his family normally resides.

e) Administrator/ Secretary to the Administrator/ Development Officer (Lakshadweep Islands).

Required documents for the OBC-NCL and EWS quota

Admissions under the OBC category are valid only if the candidate’s caste is included in the central list of the OBC and their caste has been declared as OBC by the government. The non-creamy layer (NCL) certificate is mandatory. Students applying in the OBC -NCL and EWS categories must have the 2021-2022 financial year certificates that have been issued after March 31, 2022.

Advertisement

If reserved seats remain vacant till the end of the admission process, will they be given to other candidates?

Advertisement

The seats reserved for SC and ST candidates will be given only to candidates under the category, even if they remain vacant. DU has also instructed its colleges to fill all reserved category seats.

Will seats reserved for SC be granted to ST candidates?

Advertisement

Answering the question, Rai said, “Admissions were through the CUET. Hence, the merit list will be under a different list for each category. If someone clears under the unreserved Category Merit List, they will get admitted under that. If there is a vacant seat after everyone on the SC merit list has been admitted and there are ST candidates left, then the ST candidate will be given the seats”.

What scholarships are offered to students?

There are several scholarships provided by the government for the higher education of SC/ST/OBC/EWS students under central schemes, state schemes, UGC schemes, and under E-district Delhi.

Signatures on the certificates

“Given GOI’s Digital India scheme, if the certificate is digitally signed, there is a line mentioned below that says the certificate is digitally signed, then, original signatures aren’t necessary. If a certificate has been initiated this way, it will be acceptable and cannot be invalidated,” Roy said.