DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release vacant seats for round 2 tomorrow

DU Admissions 2022: Only the aspirants who pay the admission fees of CSAS round 1 will get the option of 'upgrade'. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will release the list of vacant seats (if any) tomorrow morning, i.e. October 26. The window to change and arrange preferences will be open from tomorrow 10 am at the official DU website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The varsity had earlier notified that the candidates who fail to submit admission fees by the deadline of 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds, and only the aspirants who pay the admission fees of CSAS round 1 will get the option of ‘upgrade’.

DU Admissions | DU Admissions 2022: CUET UG toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

Candidates applying from non-General categories should also note that those who did not submit their category certificate, their seat allocation has been rejected in Common Seat Allocation System round 1. “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subject to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate,” the notification added.

Meanwhile, over 54,000 aspirants have confirmed their admission in the Delhi University for the upcoming academic session, scheduled to begin in November. As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved. The updated figure is a result for extension of the deadline of fee payment. The extension was given to students after requests for the same were made by candidates due to the ongoing festival season.