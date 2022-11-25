scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release list of vacant seats on November 28

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates who wish to get admission in the varsity can apply at the official website — uod.ac.in.

DU admission 2022, Delhi University, DU admissionsDU Admissions 2022: The university will release the list of vacant seats for spot round II at 5 pm on November 28. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today announced the schedule for admissions to its undergraduate programmes under spot round II. Candidates who wish to get admission in the varsity can apply at the official website — uod.ac.in.

The university will release the list of vacant seats for spot round II at 5 pm on November 28. After that, candidates will have time from 10 am of November 29 till 4:59 pm of November 20 to apply and upgrade window for CW or KM supernumerary seats.

Following that, the spot allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on December 2, and candidates will have time from 10 am of December 3 till 4:59 pm of December 4 to accept the allocated seats.

Colleges will be given time from 10 am of December 3 till 4:59 pm of December 5 to verify and approve the online applications of students. The last date of online payment of admission fees is December 6, 4:59 pm.

Admissions of all already admitted candidates will be auto locked at 4 pm of November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

According to officials, over 8680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation, and over 349 students have confirmed their admission by submitting fees. “Out of 8,682 students allocated seats in the first spot round, 6,030 have accepted the seat,” an official told PTI.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 06:20:15 pm
