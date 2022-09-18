scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to permit ‘outsiders’ of all age-groups to study on campus

Under the 'Competency Enhancement Scheme' that will be launched from January next year, anyone can study up to two courses in a semester at DU along with its regular students.

Delhi University, Delhi University new scheme, Delhi University admissions, DU admissions 2022The scheme will start from January 1, 2023. (Representative image. File)

The Delhi University (DU) is set to permit ‘outsiders’ of all age-groups, including senior citizens, mid-career professionals and students currently enrolled in other varsities, to study up to two courses in a semester at DU along with its regular students.

“Now, the university is open for every citizen, if you want to study a course, please come, and register for a course. But you have to attend classes with the regular students, give exams with them,” Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told The Indian Express in an interview recently.

Read |CUET DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about Delhi University’s ECA and sports quota seats

The move is part of DU’s Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) which was approved by the Executive Council last month. The scheme will start from January 1, 2023. Those enrolled in the scheme will be awarded a certificate on the successful completion of a course, and the credits earned would be added to the Academic Bank of Credits, which stores them digitally.

Everyone will be eligible to apply, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria for a particular programme, if any. However, if the institute receives more applications than the available number of seats, the students with higher merit would be considered. ‘Higher merit’ would be determined through the Class 12 grades for undergraduate programmes, and the university grades for postgraduate programmes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

Since universities and school boards have become more liberal in awarding marks, DU, the V-C said, is deliberating a ‘merit cum seniority’ model, and possibly reserve half the seats for senior citizens. “The detailed modality for the procedure is yet to be confirmed but we are sure that merit should not be sole criteria (for admission),” said Professor K. Ratnabali, Dean of Academic Activities and Projects.

Also read |More women than men score 100 percentile in CUET 2022 results

If the student is already enrolled in another university/institution or is employed, they would be required to provide a ‘No objection Certificate’ from the said institution or employer at the time of registration.

Registration would be open for all the courses running at DU during the time of launch.

Advertisement

The number of seats in each course under this scheme would be supernumerary in nature, that is, over and above the sanctioned seat strength for a programmes.

The fee for the courses is undecided, but the V-C has indicated the charges would be nominal. “The fee would be around Rs 5000 – Rs 10,000. This is more of a social service endeavour,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 11:10:41 am
Next Story

BTS: Jimin’s latest photos with The Arcades sparks further speculation on his solo debut PJM1, ARMY is certain that it will be a ‘game changer’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement