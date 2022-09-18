DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to permit ‘outsiders’ of all age-groups to study on campus

The Delhi University (DU) is set to permit ‘outsiders’ of all age-groups, including senior citizens, mid-career professionals and students currently enrolled in other varsities, to study up to two courses in a semester at DU along with its regular students.

“Now, the university is open for every citizen, if you want to study a course, please come, and register for a course. But you have to attend classes with the regular students, give exams with them,” Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told The Indian Express in an interview recently.

The move is part of DU’s Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) which was approved by the Executive Council last month. The scheme will start from January 1, 2023. Those enrolled in the scheme will be awarded a certificate on the successful completion of a course, and the credits earned would be added to the Academic Bank of Credits, which stores them digitally.

Everyone will be eligible to apply, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria for a particular programme, if any. However, if the institute receives more applications than the available number of seats, the students with higher merit would be considered. ‘Higher merit’ would be determined through the Class 12 grades for undergraduate programmes, and the university grades for postgraduate programmes.

Since universities and school boards have become more liberal in awarding marks, DU, the V-C said, is deliberating a ‘merit cum seniority’ model, and possibly reserve half the seats for senior citizens. “The detailed modality for the procedure is yet to be confirmed but we are sure that merit should not be sole criteria (for admission),” said Professor K. Ratnabali, Dean of Academic Activities and Projects.

If the student is already enrolled in another university/institution or is employed, they would be required to provide a ‘No objection Certificate’ from the said institution or employer at the time of registration.

Registration would be open for all the courses running at DU during the time of launch.

The number of seats in each course under this scheme would be supernumerary in nature, that is, over and above the sanctioned seat strength for a programmes.

The fee for the courses is undecided, but the V-C has indicated the charges would be nominal. “The fee would be around Rs 5000 – Rs 10,000. This is more of a social service endeavour,” he said.