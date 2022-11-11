DU Admissions 2022: Delhi university releases third allotment list schedule; check here

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the schedule for admissions under the third round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates who wish to get admitted to the varsity through the third merit list can visit the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official schedule released by the Delhi University, admissions under the third round of CSAS will commence from 5 pm of November 13. The revised schedule states that the third CSAS allocation list will be declared on November 13 (5 pm), after which candidates will have time from 10 am of November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 15.

Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 16. , (4:59 pm).

After this process is concluded, the list of vacant seats for first spot allocation round of CSAS will be declared on November 20 (5 pm), and the application/registration window will be open from November 21 till November 22 (4:59 pm). The first spot allocation list will be announced at 5 pm of November 23, after which candidates will have time from November 24 till November 25 to accept the allocated course and college.

Colleges will have time from November 24 till 4:59 pm of November 26 to verify and approve the online applications, and the last date to submit admission fees is November 27 (4:59 pm).