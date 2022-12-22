scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release special spot allocation list today

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates who wish to get a seat in the varsity can now check the list at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022: This list is for the candidates who had applied to the varsity through CSAS 2022 but have not been yet admitted to any college.
DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will today release the list for  ‘special spot round’ of undergraduate admissions. Candidates who wish to get a seat in the varsity can check the list at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official schedule released by the University of Delhi, candidates will have time from 10 am of December 22 till 4:59 pm of December 23, 2022 to accept the allocated seat.

DU Admissions 2022: How to check special spot allocation list

Step 1: Visit the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the list for  ‘special spot round’.

Step 3: The ‘special spot round’ list will open in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save for future reference.

This list is for the candidates who had applied to the varsity through CSAS 2022 but have not been yet admitted to any college.

Candidates should remember that it will be mandatory for candidates to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round. Any failure of acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to the varsity. Also, there will be no option of upgrade and withdraw in this special spot admission round.

