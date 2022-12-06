DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release second PG merit list tomorrow

DU PG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will tomorrow release the second merit list for admissions to the post-graduate courses at the university. The second cut-off list will be available at the official website — du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

After the second merit list is released tomorrow, the admission process will be conducted between December 8 and December 10. Candidates will have time from 10 am of December 8 till 11:59 pm of December 9 to apply against the second merit list. After that, colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the second merit list from 10 am of December 8 till 1 pm of December 10. Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of December 10 to make payment against the second merit list.

According to the official schedule, the third merit list is expected to release on December 12 and the admission process against this list will conclude on December 15.

While this year, for post graduate courses in the university, the university is using the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. However, from next year, the varsity will adopt Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET- PG) for admissions to all post graduate courses.