DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release second NCWEB merit list tomorrow

DU PG Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will tomorrow release the second merit list for DU NCWEB PG admissions. Candidates who are aiming for admissions in the postgraduate courses of NCWEB will be able to check the second list at the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

Candidates will have time from 10 am on December 20 to 11:59 pm on December 21 to apply against the second merit list.

DU NCWEB PG Admissions 2022: How to check first merit list

Step 1: Visit the the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the ‘notice board’ tab, and click on the link for first merit list.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The DU NCWEB first admission list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The first merit list for NCWEB postgraduate courses was released by the varsity on December 13 but was released on December 15. Then, candidates were given time till December 16 to complete their admission process and pay their admission fees. The first merit lists were released for Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

Now, after the second list, the third merit list for NCWEB’s postgraduate courses will release on December 24.