Monday, Dec 05, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases round 3 seat allocation list for CW candidates

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can check the list at the official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

admissions.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in, Delhi University, DU admissions 2022, DU admissions, DU round 3 seat allocation, DU round 3 seat allocation CW list, DU CW list, CW list for DUDU Admissions 2022: There are 261 candidates named in the list (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the round 3 seat allocation list for CW category. Candidates can check the list at the official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

A total of 261 candidates have been named in the list for various courses across various colleges.

DU Admissions 2022: How to check third seat allocation list for CW category

Step 1: Visit the official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on link reading, ‘CW Round III Allocation’

Step 3: Check for your name in the list.

Step 4: Download and save the list for future reference.

Also read |From changing working hours to betterment of research — Delhi University V-C at Idea Exchange

Meanwhile, the round 2 of spot admission saw over 19,000 applications. Out of nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats, 62,231 seats were already filled. The spot allocation round 2 results were declared on Friday. The admission process for this round will conclude on December 6.

This year, the classes for undergraduate courses began on November 2 and the first semester will get over on March 19 and the second semester will begin on March 20. There will be no gap between the two semesters. The gap between the second and third semesters will be of two days. This is being done to begin the next academic year in August, as this session began exceptionally late because of the admission process.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:05:46 pm
Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
