DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases round 3 seat allocation list for CW candidates

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the round 3 seat allocation list for CW category. Candidates can check the list at the official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

A total of 261 candidates have been named in the list for various courses across various colleges.

DU Admissions 2022: How to check third seat allocation list for CW category

Step 1: Visit the official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on link reading, ‘CW Round III Allocation’

Step 3: Check for your name in the list.

Step 4: Download and save the list for future reference.

Meanwhile, the round 2 of spot admission saw over 19,000 applications. Out of nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats, 62,231 seats were already filled. The spot allocation round 2 results were declared on Friday. The admission process for this round will conclude on December 6.

This year, the classes for undergraduate courses began on November 2 and the first semester will get over on March 19 and the second semester will begin on March 20. There will be no gap between the two semesters. The gap between the second and third semesters will be of two days. This is being done to begin the next academic year in August, as this session began exceptionally late because of the admission process.