Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases revised schedule for PG courses

DU Admissions 2022: The revised schedule can now be checked at the official website — du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in. Candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of December 4, 2022 to apply for Delhi University PG first merit list.

DU PG Admissions 2022, DU PG admissions, DU admissions, Delhi UniversitySecond merit list will be released on December 7. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) on Saturday issued a revised schedule for admissions to post-graduate courses at the university. The revised schedule can now be checked at the official website — du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

According to the revised list, candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of December 4, 2022 to apply for Delhi University PG first merit list. Colleges have time till 5 pm of December 5 to verify and approve the admissions allotted to their colleges. Then, candidates will have time till 12 pm of December 6 to submit their course and college fees.

The rest of the schedule remains the same, the university notified in the official notification. According to the earlier schedule, the second merit list will be released on December 7 and the admission process will be conducted between December 8 and December 10. After that, the third merit list is expected to be released on December 12 and the admission process against this list will conclude on December 15.

For post graduate courses in the university, the university is using the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. However, from next year, the varsity will adopt Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET- PG) for admissions to all post graduate courses.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 10:53:13 am
