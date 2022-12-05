DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases PG schedule for NCWEB

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University today released the post graduate admission schedule for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– ncweb.du.ac.in.

The first admission list will be published on December 12. Students can apply from 10 am of December 13 till 11:59 pm of December 14. Once applied, they can get their documents verified and admissions approved from 10 am of December 13 till 1 pm of December 15. They can make the payment against the first list till 11:59 pm of December 15.

DU will declare the second admission list on December 17. Candidates can apply against the list from 10 am of December 19 till 11:59 pm of December 20. The verification process and approval of admission will take place from December 19 at 10 am till 1 pm of December 21. The payment window will be open till 11:59 pm of December 21.

And, the third list will be displayed on the website on December 23. The candidates can apply for admission from 10 am of December 24 till 11:59 pm of December 26. The verification and approval process will be conducted from 10 am of December 24 till 1 pm of December 27, and the payment window will be open till 11:59 pm of December 27.