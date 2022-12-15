scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases first PG NCWEB merit list

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can now check the first PG NCWEB merit list at the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022, DU NCWEB admissions, DU PG NCWEB admissionsDU Admissions 2022: According to the official schedule, the first merit list was scheduled to be released on December 13. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

DU NCWEB PG Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the first merit list for admissions to postgraduate courses under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates can now check the list at the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

Read |Graduates can directly join PhD programmes under new pattern: UGC Chairperson

According to the official schedule, the first merit list was scheduled to be released on December 13.

DU PG NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check first merit list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page,scroll down to the ‘NCWEB Admissions 2022’ menu and click on the link for ‘NCWEB PG Admission List’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page that will have merit lists according to subjects.

Step 4: Click on the subject you have applied for, and the merit list will open in a new window in the form of a PDF.

Step 5: Check your name in the list. Download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

The merit lists have been released for Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

Now, candidates have time till December 16 to apply against first admission list and submit their admission fee. Candidates will have to login using their required credentials to pay their admission fee. According to the official schedule, the second merit list is scheduled to release on December 19, and the third list will release on December 24.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 06:09:52 pm
Next Story

Video of little boy with speech delay saying ‘I love you’ to mom melts hearts of netizens

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close