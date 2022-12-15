DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases first PG NCWEB merit list

DU NCWEB PG Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the first merit list for admissions to postgraduate courses under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates can now check the list at the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the first merit list was scheduled to be released on December 13.

DU PG NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check first merit list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page,scroll down to the ‘NCWEB Admissions 2022’ menu and click on the link for ‘NCWEB PG Admission List’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page that will have merit lists according to subjects.

Step 4: Click on the subject you have applied for, and the merit list will open in a new window in the form of a PDF.

Step 5: Check your name in the list. Download and save for future reference.

The merit lists have been released for Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

Now, candidates have time till December 16 to apply against first admission list and submit their admission fee. Candidates will have to login using their required credentials to pay their admission fee. According to the official schedule, the second merit list is scheduled to release on December 19, and the third list will release on December 24.