DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases list of vacant seats on CSAS round 3

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University today released the matrix of seats that are vacant after the completion of CSAS Round I and II. The list of vacant seats is now available at the official DU website — du.ac.in

Now, a two-day window will be activated from 10 am of November 5 (Saturday), and candidates will have time till 4:59 pm of November 7 to apply for these seats. This will be a provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi.

Also, through this mid-entry provision, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS phase 1 or could not complete the phase two will be able to participate in the third Round of CSAS.

The list of vacant seats for round two has come a couple of days after the Delhi University commenced the new academic session on the basis of CUET scores.

Over 15,200 students secured admission in the second allotment list. Out of these, 9,439 were allotted seats in the first round of admission and later upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second list. “As many as 15,236 students who were allotted seats in the second list have confirmed their seats and submitted the fees,” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.