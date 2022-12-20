scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases last special drive cut-off list for NCWEB

DU Admissions 2022: Interested candidates can now check the list at the official DU website — ncweb.du.ac.in. The last date for fee payment by candidates against the special last cut off list is December 25, till 5 pm.

DU Admissions 2022: Cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the last special drive cut-off. (Representative image. Express photo)
DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the last special drive cut-off for admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Interested candidates can now check the list at the official DU website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

According to the official schedule released by the varsity today, candidates now have time from 10 am of December 21 till 11:59 pm of December 22 to apply for admission against special last cut off list. After that, colleges will have time till 5 pm of December 23 to complete approvals for admission against the special last cut off list.

The last date for fee payment by candidates against the special last cut off list is December 25, till 5 pm.

Candidates should remember that this list is for those candidates who were eligible but could not / did not take admission in the earlier five cut off lists. Considering this, applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier cut-off lists in any programme / college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the last special drive cut off list. This means that the movement of applicants will not be allowed. Hence, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the last special drive cut-off.

The second merit list of NCWEB PG admissions was released on December 19. Candidates have time from 10 am on December 20 to 11:59 pm on December 21 to apply against the second merit list.

