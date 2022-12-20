DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release fourth merit list tomorrow

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University will tomorrow release the fourth admission lists. Aspirants can check the schedule at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can apply against fourth admissions list from 10 am of December 22 till 11:59 pm of December 23. After that, colleges will verify candidates’ applications between 10 am of December 22 and 5 pm of December 24. The payment gateway for the same will be open till December 25, 2022.

DU PG Admissions 2022: How to check fourth list

Step 1 : Visit the official Delhi university website — admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on “DU PG admissions fourth list” link.

Step 3 : A PDF file of the list will open in a new tab.

Step 4 : Download the list and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Before this, the third merit list was released on December 12, and the admission process for the third list concluded on December 15.

This year the post-graduation admissions have been granted on the basis of an entrance exam test of the varsity — DUET. However, from next year, the Delhi University will be adopt the Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG) for admissions to PG courses.