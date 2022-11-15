scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases first special-cut off list of NCWEB

DU Admissions 2022: The first special cut-off list for NCWEB is now available at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates now have time from 10 am of November 16 till 11:59 pm of November 17 to apply.

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University today released the first special cut-off list for admissions to BA programme and BCom courses of the of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The cut-off list is now available at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022 |Delhi University releases ECA, sports, CW allotment list

Candidates now have time from 10 am of November 16 till 11:59 pm of November 17 to apply for admissions against the special cut-off list released today.

DU colleges have been given time till 5 pm of November 18 to complete the approvals for admissions against the first special cut-off. The last date for payment for admissions against this cut-off list is November 19, 5 pm.

The university has clarified that the first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

DU Admissions 2022 | Over 9000 students accept college, course allotted in third round

Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any programme of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off. Therefore, the cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the first special cut-off.

Candidates should also note that no grievances will be entertained in case a candidate fails to apply or pay the fees (if approved) within the stipulated time period given in the schedule.

Live Blog

