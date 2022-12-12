scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release first NCWEB merit list today

DU NCWEB PG Admissions 2022: Candidates who are aiming for admissions in the postgraduate courses will be able to check the first merit list at the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022, DU NCWEB Admissions 2022, du.ac.inDU NCWEB Admissions 2022: The admission process against the first merit list will conclude on December 15. (Representative image. Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

DU NCWEB PG Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will today release the first admission list for DU NCWEB PG admissions. Candidates who are aiming for admissions in the postgraduate courses will be able to check the first merit list at the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in.

Read |Students to get UG ‘honours’ degree even if they opt for 3 years: Delhi University V-C

The admission process against the first merit list will conclude on December 15.

DU NCWEB PG Admissions 2022: How to check first merit list

Step 1: Visit the the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the ‘notice board’ tab, and click on the link for first merit list.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The DU NCWEB first admission list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates will have time from December 13 to December 14 to complete their admission process against the first admission list. Once candidates visit the college, they will have to pay the admission fees to secure their seat in the course. Candidates will have time till December 15 to pay their admission fees.

Meanwhile, the varsity will also release the third merit list for postgraduate admissions today. After this, candidates will have time from 10 am of December 13 till 11:59 pm of December 14 to apply against the third list. Colleges and departments will have time from 10 am of December 13 till 1 pm of December 15 to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the third merit list. Then, candidates will have time till 11:59 pm 0f December 15 to complete their payment against the third merit list.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 11:01:18 am
