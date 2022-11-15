DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases ECA, sports, CW allotment list

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University today released the cut-off lists for first round of allocation for the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) categories. Aspirants can now check the cut-off list at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

The seat allocation list have been uploaded in the form of PDF files, and candidates will be able to check their spot by finding their name in the list.

DU Admissions 2022: How to check ECA, sports, CW category lists

Step 1: Visit the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the links provided for ECA, sports and CW categories available in the ‘First Round Allocation’ tab in the CSAS menu.

Step 3: As soon as you click on the category link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The first allocation list will be available in the form of a PDF file.

Step 5: Find your name and form number in the list, and check the allotted course and college.

Candidates are advised to download and save the PDF file for future reference. The PDF file will contain candidate’s form number, candidate’s name, allotted college name and course, category and sub-category.