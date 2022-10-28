scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release CSAS round 2 seat allocation list on October 30

DU Admissions 2022: Candidate who have opted for an upgrade or couldn't secure a seat in the first round will be able to check the second list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022, DU Admissions, Delhi University, Delhi University admissions, Delhi University 2022 admissionsDU Admissions 2022: The varsity had later issued a list of vacant seats on October 26. (Representative image. Express photo by Amit Mehra)

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will soon release the round two seat allocation list at 5 pm on October 30. Candidate who have opted for an upgrade or couldn’t secure a seat in the first round will be able to check the second list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022 |DU Admissions 2022: CUET UG toppers get prestigious Delhi University colleges

The second seat allocation list will be based on the availability of seats, after the first round of seat allotment list (which was released on October 19). The varsity had later issued a list of vacant seats on October 26.

After the list is released on October 30 (Sunday), candidates will have time from 10 am of October 31 till 4:59 pm on November 1 to accept the second round of allocation.

According to the official data, all seats to some of the popular courses such as BCom and BA Political Science (Hons) have been filled, and some colleges such as Ramjas, Hindu, SRCC and LSR have closed admissions on most courses.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
DU Admissions 2022 |From 100% cut-off to CUET score, Delhi University’s ‘unrealistic’ admission merit lists over a decade

Meanwhile, the varsity had also added that the candidates who failed to submit admission fees by 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds.

Also, the candidates who did not submit their category certificate have also not been given  seat in the first round. “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subject to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate,” the notification added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:46:50 pm
Next Story

Madhuri Dixit remembers Sridevi, dances with late actor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement