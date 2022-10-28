DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release CSAS round 2 seat allocation list on October 30

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will soon release the round two seat allocation list at 5 pm on October 30. Candidate who have opted for an upgrade or couldn’t secure a seat in the first round will be able to check the second list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022 | DU Admissions 2022: CUET UG toppers get prestigious Delhi University colleges

The second seat allocation list will be based on the availability of seats, after the first round of seat allotment list (which was released on October 19). The varsity had later issued a list of vacant seats on October 26.

After the list is released on October 30 (Sunday), candidates will have time from 10 am of October 31 till 4:59 pm on November 1 to accept the second round of allocation.

According to the official data, all seats to some of the popular courses such as BCom and BA Political Science (Hons) have been filled, and some colleges such as Ramjas, Hindu, SRCC and LSR have closed admissions on most courses.

Meanwhile, the varsity had also added that the candidates who failed to submit admission fees by 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds.

Also, the candidates who did not submit their category certificate have also not been given seat in the first round. “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subject to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate,” the notification added.