Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University rejects seat allocation for students who failed to submit their category certificate

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates who did not submit their category certificate, their seat allocation has been rejected by the university. They will now be considered in the unreserved category in round 2 of CSAS.

DU admissions, DU admissions 2022, DU admissions 2022 CSAS, DU Admissions 2022 category certificate, DU Admissions 2022 seat allocation rejected, Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS round 2DU Admissions 2022: The academic session will begin from November. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today issued a notification that candidates who did not submit their category certificate, their seat allocation has been rejected in Common Seat Allocation System round 1.

Those aspirants will now be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: CUET toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

The notification reads, “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subject to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate.”

The university, in its notice, informed that it reminded the students to submit the category certificate multiple times through webinars, information bulletins, notifications, etc.

The Delhi University released its first merit list on October 19 and for around 70,000 seats, the varsity made an offer to 80,164 candidates out of which 60,863 candidates have accepted the offers.

Also Read |DU Admissions 2022: More than 60,000 students say yes to DU’s offer

The documents that were required for the admission process included attested marksheets of class 10 and 12, category certificate for those belonging to a category. And, the other details were transferred from the CUET portal.

The university is likely to begin the academic session by the first week of November. The first semester will be from November to March and the second semester will begin from March and end in July. There will be a gap of two days between the semesters.

