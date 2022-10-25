DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; here’s how to check

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the first cut-off list under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates who had applied for NCWEB can now check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

According to the official notification from the Delhi University, the first cut off list has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom courses. The admission process for the NCWEB college will begin from tomorrow, i.e. October 26, and conclude at 11:59 pm of October 28 at the respective teaching centres.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check first cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

The highest cut-off for BCom courses is 95 at Jesus and Mary College (JMC) and Miranda House, followed by Handraj college and Maitreyi college at 95. For BA (Programme) course, the highest cut-off differs from course to course in different colleges, with some ranging upto 94.

The programmes (BA Programme and BCom for undergraduate students, and master’s degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit, and Punjabi) at NCWEB are designed to allow women to support themselves financially by working five days a week and attending classes on weekends. Currently, there are 26 designated centres for UG students and one for PG.

Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.