Delhi University first semester to start in November

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University (DU) will begin academic classes for first year students of the 2022-23 academic year on November 2, but incoming students will only be given a four-day break between the first and second semester.

According to the schedule released by the central university, the first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023, after which the second semester will be conducted from March to July.

The first seat allocation list is scheduled to be released on October 18, followed by the second on October 30 and the third list on November 10. So, the academic session will begin before the third list of seat allocation is released by the varsity. According to the academic calendar, the theory examination for first semester will be conducted from February 27 to March 15, and the theory examination for second semester will be held from July 17 to July 28.

Additionally, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7.

This is the first time that the university is conducting admissions on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, instead of class 12 Board exam results. To admit candidates smoothly through the new entrance exam scores, the varsity launched a new central admission portal called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). This year, admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

