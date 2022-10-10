DU Admissions 2022: Delhi university extends registration deadline, announces phase 3 dates; check new schedule

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today announced that the registration deadline for DU admissions has been extended by two days. Interested candidates can now apply for Delhi university till October 12 at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

“In the larger interest of the candidates who are still in the process of deciding their preferences, the University has extended the last date of Phase I and Phase II by two days. Phase I and Phase II of CSAS will now be open for candidates till 04:59 P.M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022,” the official press release stated.

Earlier, the last date to register was October 10.

A correction window for phase 1 and 2 will also be open for students till till 04:59 pm of October 12 (Wednesday). Candidates will not be allowed to make changes in name, photograph, signature, gender, email id, mobile number and category.

After the deadline for phase 1 and 2 closes, a simulated list will be generated at 5 pm on October 14 through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a Program of a College. After the declaration of the ‘Simulated List’, two more days will also be provided to the candidates to re-order their preferences.

The first CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm of October 18, and candidates will be given time till 5 pm of October 21 to accept the allotment. After that, document verification will conclude on October 22 and candidates will be given time till 5 pm of October 24 to make final payments.

Second round of CSAS allocation and admission will begin on October 25. The window to re-order higher preferences will be open from 5 pm of October 25 till 4:59 pm of October 27. The second CSAS allotment list will be released on October 30 and candidates will have time till November 1 to accept. Colleges will complete verification till November 2 and conclude payment till November 3.

Similarly, the third round will commence on November 04 and conclude on November 15, after which the announcement of the first spot allocation round will be done on November 17. “The University may announce more Spot Rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any,” the press release stated.

This is the first time that the central university will be admitting candidates for undergraduate courses on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results.