DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University extends deadline of fee payment for CSAS round 1

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today extended the last date for payment of fees by the candidates for CSAS round 1 tom 2 pm of October 25. Candidates can now finish their process at the official DU website — du.ac.in — till Tuesday.

The varsity decided to extend the deadline due to the ongoing festivities of Diwali in the country. “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the Candidates has been extended to 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022,” an official notification from the central university stated.

In addition to this, DU has notified that vacant seats (if any) will be displayed at 10 am on October 26.

Aspirants should note that those candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by the deadline of 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS round 1 will get the option of ‘upgrade’.

Meanwhile, the university has also announced that the candidates who did not submit their category certificate, their seat allocation has been rejected in Common Seat Allocation System round 1. “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subject to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate,” the notification stated.

Keeping in mind that the new batch will soon begin, the varsity has also issued anti-ragging guidelines, notifying the steps being taken to ensure safe induction and study experience of the new batch. It has been decided that the university will also set up two joint control rooms in north and south campus from November 2 to 11.