scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University extends deadline of fee payment for CSAS round 1

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can now pay the fees for CSAS round 1 till 2 pm of October 25. To do so, they will have to visit the official DU website — du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022, Delhi University admissions, DU Admissions, CSAS, Delhi University admissions 2022The varsity decided to extend the deadline due to the ongoing festivities of Diwali in the country. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today extended the last date for payment of fees by the candidates for CSAS round 1 tom 2 pm of October 25. Candidates can now finish their process at the official DU website — du.ac.in — till Tuesday.

The varsity decided to extend the deadline due to the ongoing festivities of Diwali in the country. “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the Candidates has been extended to 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022,” an official notification from the central university stated.

DU Admissions 2022 |DU Admissions 2022: CUET UG toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

In addition to this, DU has notified that vacant seats (if any) will be displayed at 10 am on October 26.

Aspirants should note that those candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by the deadline of 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS round 1 will get the option of ‘upgrade’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

Meanwhile, the university has also announced that the candidates who did not submit their category certificate, their seat allocation has been rejected in Common Seat Allocation System round 1. “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subject to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate,” the notification stated.

Keeping in mind that the new batch will soon begin, the varsity has also issued anti-ragging guidelines, notifying the steps being taken to ensure safe induction and study experience of the new batch. It has been decided that the university will also set up two joint control rooms in north and south campus from November 2 to 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 01:36:09 pm
Next Story

Included in the crucial game against Pakistan, will Ashwin focus on off-breaks or continue his carrom balls experiment?

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement