Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University extends application deadline for PG courses

DU Admissions 2022: According to the revised schedule, candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of December 16 to apply at the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Earlier, the whole admission process against the third merit list was scheduled to conclude till December 15.
DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University has extended the application deadline for admissions to postgraduate courses. According to the revised schedule, candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of December 16 to apply at the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

While now students have time till December 16 to apply against the third merit list, colleges will have time till 5 pm of December 17 to verify and approve the applications of students who apply against the third merit list. After that, candidates will have time till 11:59 pm on December 18, 2022 to submit their course fee.

Earlier, the whole admission process against the third merit list was scheduled to conclude till December 15.

It is still not clear if any other merit lists will be released after the third list. The varsity will release any further merit lists if any seats remain vacant in departments and colleges after the admission process of the third merit list is concluded.

While this year, the varsity conducted its admissions to postgraduate exams through an entrance test (DUET), Delhi University will be adopting the Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from next year.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:00:06 am
