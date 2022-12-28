DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to announce vacant seats for special spot allocation round 2

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will soon announce the vacant seats for special spot allocation round two. Candidates will be able to apply for this round from 7 pm today till 5 pm of December 29. Interested and eligible students can apply at — admissions.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who had applied for CSAS 2022 and are not admitted to any college till now can participate in this round. Students offered a seat in any of the previous rounds will not be eligible to participate.

Also read | DU announces round II special spot admission schedule to fill 6000 vacant UG seats

Applicants will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. They have to opt for round two through their dashboard. Students will be able to choose any programme(s) in as many shortlisted colleges subject to availability of seats.

The spot admission will be done on the basis of— availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme+college and category.

It will be mandatory for the student to take admission to allotted college, failure to do so will forfeit their eligibility for admission to the university.

The allocations will be displayed on the dashboard of students on December 30 at 10 am. Candidates can accept the allocated seats from 10 am of December 30 till 11:59 pm of the same day.

Colleges will be able to process the applications from 10 am of December 30 till 1 pm of December 31. The payment window will be open till 11:59 pm of December 31.