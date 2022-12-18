DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to begin special spot round admission today

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will today begin the ‘special spot round’ of undergraduate admissions. Candidates who wish to get admitted to the varsity can check the special spot round list at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official schedule released by the University of Delhi, the special spot round admission process will begin at 5 pm.

Candidates will now have time from 10 am of December 19 till 11:59 pm on December 20 to submit applications. The special spot admission round allocated list will be announced on December 22 at 10 am by the varsity, and then the candidates can accept the allocated seat from 10 am of December 22 till 4:59 pm of December 23, 2022.

This list will be for the candidates who applied for admission to the varsity through CSAS 2022 but have not been yet admitted to any college. To be considered in the special spot admission round, the the admitted candidates will have to opt for ‘special spot admission’ through his/her dashboard on the official DU website.

Candidates should remember that it will be mandatory for candidates to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round. Any failure of acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to the varsity. Also, there will be no option of upgrade and withdraw in this special spot admission round.