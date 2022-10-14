DU Admissions 2022: Delhi university adds ‘Simulated Ranks’ feature on candidate dashboard

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) today added another feature called ‘Simulated Ranks’ to the candidate dashboard. This feature will help candidates calculate their tentative ranks which are determined by the preferences submitted by the candidates (till October 13).

“Through this facility, the candidates will be able to assess the probability of allocations in a particular programme and college. Subsequently, the candidates will be provided with a two-day ‘Preference-Change window’ from 5 pm of October 14 till 4:59 pm of October 16,” the official notification stated.

Candidates should make sure that the changes they made have been saved. Aspirants will have to go to the CSAS link, and then sequence their preferences. Once they have put their preferences in sequence, they have to save the changes in order the see their updated preferences.

The last saved preferences will be automatically locked on October 16 at 4:59 pm, and will become the basis for determining the allocation lists.

According to the official notification, “in no way should the simulated ranks be constructed as a warranty, express or implied, or creation of a legitimate expectation, for admission or final ranks and/or allocations of programme of study or college whatsoever.”

The first merit list of Delhi University will be released on October 18 and candidates can accept the allotment till 5 pm of October 21. Following this, the document verification will conclude on October 22 and candidates will have time till October 24 up to 5 pm to make the payment. The academic session is scheduled to begin on November 2.