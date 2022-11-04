DU Admissions 2022: Deadline for inter college migration extended to November 10

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University today extended the last date for inter college migration for the academic session of 2022-23 to November 10. However, it is subjected to the condition that migration will only be allowed in semester 3.

The varsity clarified that migration will be allowed only when the results of semesters 1 and 2 are declared, ‘in terms of the provisions of Ordinance-4 of the Ordinances of the University’.

Meanwhile, the University also announced the seat matrix for the third round of CSAS.

Delhi University began its academic session for 2022-23 from November 2 for freshers. The first years received a grand and heartwarming welcome from the Delhi University colleges.

This year, the first semester (which commenced on November 2) will conclude on March 19 and the second semester will begin on March 20 and end in July. Due to the delay in commencement of the academic year, there will be no break between the first two semesters. Later, there will be a two day break between second and third semester. This is being done with the aim of aligning the university’s academic session with the pre-pandemic years, when the session used to commence in July-August.