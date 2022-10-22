DU Admissions 2022: CUET toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday kicked off the first round of seat allocation via its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Unlike previous years, DU did not release a cut-off list based on Board exam marks. Students logged in to their CSAS dashboard to find a programme and college allotted based on the preferences marked during the application process.
The Indian Express spoke to 14 CUET toppers who scored 100 percentile in five subjects. Of them, four were allotted St. Stephens College, three toppers were asigned Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), two each were allotted Hindu College, Miranda House, and Lady Shri Ram College. While 13 ot of 14 toppers landed their first preference of programme and college, the remaining topper was alloted her second preference (B.Com Honours at SRCC instead of Economics Honours):
Here are their details:
Name: Ishaan Shahabadi
Age: 17
School: Sachdeva Public School (Sector13), Delhi
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 94.6% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) English at St. Stephen’s College
Allotted College and Programme: B.A. (Hons.) English in St. Stephen’s College
Name: Preetam Singh
Age: 17
School: Sanskriti Public School, Gorakhpur
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons) History at Hindu College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons) History at Hindu College
Name: Tanmay Singh Bhadawat
Age: 18
School: DPS Jodhpur
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College
Name: Priyanshi Choudhary
Age: 18
School: National Victor Public School, Delhi
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Vivekanada College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Vivekananda College
Name: Megha Goenka
Age: 17
School: DPS Guwahati
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98% (Commerce)
CUET Score: 796.2941
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC
Name: Apeksha Sehgal
Age: 17
School: St. Marks Girls Senior Secondary School
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98.8% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at LSR College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at LSR College
Name: Ansh Gattani
Age: 18
School: Noble International School, Bhilwada
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 99% (Commerce)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.Com. (Hons.) at SRCC
Allotted College and Program: B.Com. (Hons) at SRCC
Sahaana Ramesh
Age: 18
School: Cambridge School Noida
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 99.2% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House
Name: Bhavikaa Keshwani
Age: 17
School: G.D. Goenka Public School, Delhi
Board: ISC
Board Exam: 94.4% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College
Name: Sneha Dey
Age: 18
School: Cambridge School Noida
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 97.8% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House
Name: Khushi Sharma
Age: 17
School: Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC
Allotted College and Program: B. Com. (Hons.) at SRCC
Name: Vrinda Parihar
Age: 17
School: KC International School, Jammu
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 98.2% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at LSR
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at LSR
Name: Harshit Choudhary
Age: 18
School: Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 99% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 792/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College
Name: Deepanshu
Age: 18
School: Indraprastha Convent Senior Secondary School, Delhi
Board: CBSE
Board Exam: 96.6% (Humanities)
CUET Score: 800/800
First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College
Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at St Stephen’s College