Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: CUET toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

The Indian Express spoke to 14 CUET toppers who scored 100 percentile in five papers this year. Majority of them have been allotted St. Stephen’s College followed by SRCC, Hindu, LSR, and Miranda House.

du admissions, du admissions 2022, cuet tippersThe Indian Express spoke to 14 CUET toppers who scored 100 percentile in five subjects.

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday kicked off the first round of seat allocation via its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Unlike previous years, DU did not release a cut-off list based on Board exam marks. Students logged in to their CSAS dashboard to find a programme and college allotted based on the preferences marked during the application process.

The Indian Express spoke to 14 CUET toppers who scored 100 percentile in five subjects. Of them, four were allotted St. Stephens College, three toppers were asigned Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), two each were allotted Hindu College, Miranda House, and Lady Shri Ram College. While 13 ot of 14 toppers landed their first preference of programme and college, the remaining topper was alloted her second preference (B.Com Honours at SRCC instead of Economics Honours):

Here are their details:

Name: Ishaan Shahabadi 

Age: 17 

School: Sachdeva Public School (Sector13), Delhi 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 94.6% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) English at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Programme: B.A. (Hons.) English in St. Stephen’s  College

 

Name: Preetam Singh 

Age: 17 

School: Sanskriti Public School, Gorakhpur 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons) History at Hindu College 

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons) History at  Hindu College

 

Name: Tanmay Singh Bhadawat 

Age: 18 

School: DPS Jodhpur 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College

 

Name: Priyanshi Choudhary 

Age: 18 

School: National Victor Public School, Delhi 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Vivekanada College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Vivekananda College

 

Name: Megha Goenka 

Age: 17 

School: DPS Guwahati 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98% (Commerce) 

CUET Score: 796.2941 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC 

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC 

 

Name: Apeksha Sehgal 

Age: 17 

School: St. Marks Girls Senior Secondary School 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98.8% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at LSR College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at LSR College

 

Name: Ansh Gattani 

Age: 18 

School: Noble International School, Bhilwada 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 99% (Commerce) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.Com. (Hons.) at SRCC 

Allotted College and Program: B.Com. (Hons) at SRCC  

 

Sahaana Ramesh 

Age: 18 

School: Cambridge School Noida 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 99.2% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House 

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House 

 

Name: Bhavikaa Keshwani 

Age: 17 

School: G.D. Goenka Public School, Delhi 

Board: ISC 

Board Exam: 94.4% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College

 

Name: Sneha Dey 

Age: 18 

School: Cambridge School Noida 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 97.8% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House 

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House 

 

Name: Khushi Sharma

Age: 17 

School: Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application)B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC 

Allotted College and Program: B. Com. (Hons.) at SRCC  

 

 Name: Vrinda Parihar

Age: 17 

School: KC International School, Jammu 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 98.2% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at LSR 

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at LSR 

 

Name: Harshit Choudhary

Age: 18 

School: Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 99% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 792/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College 

 

Name: Deepanshu

Age: 18 

School: Indraprastha Convent Senior Secondary School, Delhi 

Board: CBSE 

Board Exam: 96.6% (Humanities) 

CUET Score: 800/800 

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at St Stephen’s College

