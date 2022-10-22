DU Admissions 2022: CUET toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday kicked off the first round of seat allocation via its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Unlike previous years, DU did not release a cut-off list based on Board exam marks. Students logged in to their CSAS dashboard to find a programme and college allotted based on the preferences marked during the application process.

The Indian Express spoke to 14 CUET toppers who scored 100 percentile in five subjects. Of them, four were allotted St. Stephens College, three toppers were asigned Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), two each were allotted Hindu College, Miranda House, and Lady Shri Ram College. While 13 ot of 14 toppers landed their first preference of programme and college, the remaining topper was alloted her second preference (B.Com Honours at SRCC instead of Economics Honours):

Here are their details:

Name: Ishaan Shahabadi

Age: 17

School: Sachdeva Public School (Sector13), Delhi

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 94.6% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) English at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Programme: B.A. (Hons.) English in St. Stephen’s College

Name: Preetam Singh

Age: 17

School: Sanskriti Public School, Gorakhpur

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons) History at Hindu College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons) History at Hindu College

Name: Tanmay Singh Bhadawat

Age: 18

School: DPS Jodhpur

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 97.4% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Hindu College

Name: Priyanshi Choudhary

Age: 18

School: National Victor Public School, Delhi

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 98% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Vivekanada College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Vivekananda College

Name: Megha Goenka

Age: 17

School: DPS Guwahati

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 98% (Commerce)

CUET Score: 796.2941

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC

Name: Apeksha Sehgal

Age: 17

School: St. Marks Girls Senior Secondary School

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 98.8% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at LSR College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at LSR College

Name: Ansh Gattani

Age: 18

School: Noble International School, Bhilwada

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 99% (Commerce)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.Com. (Hons.) at SRCC

Allotted College and Program: B.Com. (Hons) at SRCC

Sahaana Ramesh

Age: 18

School: Cambridge School Noida

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 99.2% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House

Name: Bhavikaa Keshwani

Age: 17

School: G.D. Goenka Public School, Delhi

Board: ISC

Board Exam: 94.4% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. Program (Political Science and Economics) at St. Stephen’s College

Name: Sneha Dey

Age: 18

School: Cambridge School Noida

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 97.8% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at Miranda House

Name: Khushi Sharma

Age: 17

School: Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 98% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) Economics at SRCC

Allotted College and Program: B. Com. (Hons.) at SRCC

Name: Vrinda Parihar

Age: 17

School: KC International School, Jammu

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 98.2% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at LSR

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at LSR

Name: Harshit Choudhary

Age: 18

School: Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 99% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 792/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College

Name: Deepanshu

Age: 18

School: Indraprastha Convent Senior Secondary School, Delhi

Board: CBSE

Board Exam: 96.6% (Humanities)

CUET Score: 800/800

First preference (marked during application): B.A. (Hons.) History at St. Stephen’s College

Allotted College and Program: B.A. (Hons.) History at St Stephen’s College