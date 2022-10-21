DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University extends deadline for CSAS round 1

DU Admissions 2022: The last date of online payment of application fees has also been extended till 5 pm of October 24. (Representative image. Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) today extended the last date for round one of Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to the new schedule, candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of October 22 to accept their allocated seat. Candidates can do so by visiting the official DU website — du.ac.in.

After candidates accept the course and college choice allocated to them, colleges will have time till 2 pm of October 23 to verify and approve the online applications of the selected candidates. The last date of online payment of application fees has also been extended till 5 pm of October 24.

DU Admissions 2022 | DU Admissions 2022: University hopes to fill all seats in first round

The documents needed to get an admission to the varsity are class 10 and 12 marksheet (self-attested), transfer certificate from school (if available), government-issued photo identification card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license or passport, a couple of passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested), category certificate for students belonging to any category (this year, candidates are not permitted to submit an application and certificate later; it has to be presented at the time of registration), and also ECA or sports certificates, if the candidate is applying through ECA/ sports categories.

Meanwhile, the DU officials have revealed that out of 80,000 seats, nearly 50,000 students have accepted the seats allotted to them in Delhi University’s first round of allocations. Applicants were earlier given time till October 21 to accept, but now they have been granted one more day.