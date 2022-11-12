DU Admissions 2022: CSAS round 3 seat allocation list tomorrow

Candidates will be able to check the allotted seats by logging in at the official website – uod.ac.in (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the CSAS third seat allocation list tomorrow i;e November 13. Candidates will be able to check the allotted seats by logging in at the official website – uod.ac.in

The revised schedule states that the third CSAS allocation list will be declared on November 13 (5 pm), after which candidates will have time from November 14, 10 am till 4:59 pm of November 15 to lock their choices. Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16 (4:59 pm).

As per the schedule, the list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS will be declared on November 20 (5 pm), and the application/registration window will be open from November 21 till November 22 (4:59 pm). The first spot allocation list will be announced at 5 pm of November 23, after which candidates will have time from November 24 till November 25 to accept the allocated course and college.

Among the candidates who had been allotted seats in the second phase, a total of 30,662 have chosen to ‘freeze’ their admissions, meaning that they are satisfied with their allotment and do not want to be considered for an upgrade in the next round, while 23,139 have opted for the upgrade.