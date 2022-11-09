DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Round 3 seat allocation list tomorrow

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the CSAS third seat allocation list tomorrow i;e November 10. Candidates will be able to check the allotted seats by logging in at the official website – uod.ac.in

The university on November 5 had activated a mid-entry option window for candidates who could not register for CSAS Round 1 and 2. This was a provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who were already admitted in the University of Delhi.

Under the third merit list, candidates will have to get their documents verified and report to the college between November 11 to 14. The last date for admissions via third merit list is November 15. The first spot allocation for vacant seats will be released on November 17.

Among the candidates who had been allotted seats in the second phase, a total of 30,662 have chosen to ‘freeze’ their admissions, meaning that they are satisfied with their allotment and do not want to be considered for an upgrade in the next round, while 23,139 have opted for the upgrade.