DU Admissions 2022: CSAS round 2 seat allocation list to release today

Candidates will have time from 10 am of October 31 till 4:59 pm on November 1 to accept the second round of allocation.

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will today release the round two seat allocation list at 5 pm today. Candidates who are hoping to secure a seat in the central university now can today check the second allotment list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

The first round of seat allotment list was released on October 19, after which the varsity had issued a list of vacant seats on October 26. Now, the second allotment list will be released based on the availability of vacant seats in the university. Although, all seats to some of the popular courses such as BCom and BA Political Science (Hons) have been filled, and some colleges such as Ramjas, Hindu, SRCC and LSR have closed admissions on most courses.

Now, after the list is released at 5 pm today, candidates will have time from 10 am of October 31 till 4:59 pm on November 1 to accept the second round of allocation.

The varsity had earlier announced that the aspirants who failed to submit admission fees by 2 pm of October 25. The candidates who had failed to submit their category certificates will now be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2, subject to availability of seats in the general category.