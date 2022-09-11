scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: CSAS portal to close on October 3

DU Admissions 2022: The senior official said, “we will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that.” 

Delhi University, Delhi University admission, Delhi University admission portal, du ADMISSIONSThe candidates can apply on th official website- admission.uod.ac.in. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi admission portal which will open tomorrow, i.e. September 12, for undergraduate courses will close October 3, a senior official told The Indian Express. To apply for admission in University of Delhi, students can register on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

“We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that,” the senior official said.

Read |DDU college cites fund crunch over releasing full salary: Governing body chairman hits out

How to apply for DU Admissions 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programme.

Step 3: Register on the website using required information.

Step 4: Enter all the required personal and educational details, and upload marksheets, photograph, signature.

Step 5: Submit the registration fees through given online portals.

Step 6: Download the application confirmation and save for future reference.

This year, DU will admit students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that they are aiming to release the CUET-UG results by September 15.

Delhi University will also conduct interviews for the candidates shortlisted via the CUET-UG exam. Candidates interested in Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes will have to apply via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application form available on the common portal once the portal is launched and make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application. In the second phase, if the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, they will be able to select the programme and college combinations they prefer.

The third phase is allotment of seats, which will take place in multiple rounds. Once the merit list is declared, the candidate will have to check the seat and college allotted on the common admission portal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:41:05 pm
