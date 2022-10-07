DU Admissions 2022: BCom most-opted programme by applicants to date

DU Admissions 2022: B.Com and B.Com (Honours) courses in various colleges make up 9 out of 10 college-programme combinations which a maximum number of aspirants have listed as a choice so far while listing their preferences for Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions.

As of 7 pm on Friday, 35,761 candidates had listed B.Com at Ramjas College as one of their choices, making it the most opted for combination so far. This is followed by B.Com at Kirori Mal College with 35,7210; B.Com at Sri Venkateswara College at 34,095; B.Com at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 33,468; B.Com (Hons) at Hansraj College at 31,434; B.Com (Hons) at Shri Ram College of Commerce at 31,318; B.Com (Hons) at Hindu College at 31,182; B.Com at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at 31,051; and B.A. (Hons) English at Hindu College at 31,018.

These numbers show the total number of candidates who have listed a particular combination in their list of preferences. What they do not indicate is where they feature on the candidate’s preference list – meaning that they do not indicate how many students have listed a combination as a top preference, or as a lower preference.

As part of their attempts to help candidates make informed choices while listing their preferences, Delhi University has created an online dashboard on which candidates can view the number of candidates who have opted for a particular programme in a college, with the data being updated every two hours. This preference listing phase of their admission application process is crucial because the allocation of seats to candidates will be done on the basis of the preferences they have listed and their position in the merit lists that DU will release based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Based on their position on the merit list, a candidate will be allotted the highest possible preference in their list.

“The data uploaded does not discriminate between how high or low a combination is placed in a candidate’s list of preferences. It is all the total data on preferences available with us… We are trying to create new features to help candidates everyday, and are still working out what other information or assistance we can provide the help them in this process,” said Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi.

Not just in the top 10, the 20 combinations which have been listed the highest number of times features B.Com at 16 different colleges including lesser known colleges such as Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Aryabhatta College, Motilal Nehru College. It also features B.Com (Honours) in Hansraj Collge, SRCC, Hindu College, Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College; and B.A. (Hons) English at Hindu College, Hansraj College and St. Stephen’s College. B.A. (Hons) Political Science at Hindu College has been listed by 28,279 candidates, the highest apart from these three programmes, and 22nd in total number of times listed.

Candidates will have up till October 10 to list their preferences.

