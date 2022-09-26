DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about Delhi University’s second phase of admissions

– Nini Benny

Delhi University’s second phase of admission begins today. This is the most crucial phase of admission as registered candidates are expected to indicate their preference for programmes and DU-affiliated colleges on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). DU has requested the applicants to fill in the maximum number of preferences and to read the UG Bulletin of Information thoroughly before confirming the programme and college preference.

The second phase of admission ends on October 10. We take you through all the steps of this phase:

1. The second phase will display a list of programmes on the portal that the candidate is eligible for. This will be based on the eligibility criteria for each programme and the normalized CUET Scores of the candidate.

2. Candidates need not enter their scores. The best four scores based on the subject combinations will be auto-filled by the CSAS system.

3. Candidates can select any number of programmes that they wish to pursue. Remember, you can select all programmes if you want.

4. The portal will then display the names of colleges that offer the programmes the candidate has chosen.

5. Candidates can choose the programme and the college combinations they wish to seek admission to. They may give any number of preferences.

6. A new window displaying all the selections made will open up.

7. Candidates can reshuffle the order based on their preferences.

8. Candidates will have to confirm their preferences in the next step. You are requested to adhere to the deadline. If your preferences are not confirmed till the last date (October 10), your last saved preference order will be locked automatically and will become the basis of the allocation of seats.

9. Please note that once the preferences are submitted, no changes can be made.

“The order of preferences listed by a candidate will be the deciding factor for where they will be admitted. Our advice is for candidates to apply for all combinations, in all colleges. We have no history of data since this is the first time, so there is no indication of where a candidate may end up. If a candidate leaves out a particular programme in a particular college, we cannot allocate or upgrade them to it even if there’s a vacancy and they are suitably placed on the merit list. This would mean a huge number of combinations but our systems are in place to take 5,000 programme-college combinations,” said Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi.

(with inputs from Sukrita Baruah)