Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about UG admissions under PwBD category

The university has requested candidates to prepare all the requisite documents in the prescribed format before October 10

DU Admissions 2022: Information regarding criteria, formats, and documents can also be found in the bulletin of information on DU's website.

– Nini Benny

Delhi University (DU) has been conducting a series of awareness webinars on the admission process to the university. The fourth day of the series (September 30) was on admissions in the SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwBD categories. A professor at the university’s Political Science Department and an officer on special duty at the Equal Opportunity Cell, Bipin Tiwari, shared details about the PwBD quota.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Phase 1, 2 registration date extended; first list of allocated seats to be released on Oct 18

Information regarding criteria, formats, and documents can also be found in the bulletin of information on DU’s website. The university has requested candidates to prepare all the requisite documents in the prescribed format before the last date (October 10). Students must also keep a note of the login credentials they used to register at the portal.

Categories of disability under the PwBD quota?

The university has included categories under the broad divisions of locomotor disabilities, visual impairments, intellectual disability, mental behavior, disability caused due to chronic neurological conditions, and multiple disabilities. The sub-categories along with details on who can opt for the reservation are mentioned on  the university’s website: (https://admission.uod.ac.in/?UG-Admissions/Reservation-Policies)

Documents for candidates applying under the PwBD quota

A medical certificate issued by a government hospital is the most important document without which no admission will be granted to any course at the university. Candidates are requested to procure the medical certificate before October 10. No requests will be entertained after the said date. The certificate should be in the prescribed format and additional documents such as the Unique Disability ID is preferred but optional?

Also read |DU Admissions 2022: How are ECA marks calculated? All FAQs answered

Provisions for visually impaired candidates

 In case of any inconvenience during the admission process, visually challenged candidates can get in touch with the helpdesk from 9 am to 5:30 pm on call or through physical visits. Every college has an entirely functional enabling unit that helps students right from the time of admission till their graduation day.

“The portal is user friendly. In case of any inconvenience, every college has opened a helpdesk. You can go and fill out the form. The admission branch also has chatbot provisions and you can ask questions. There are also 10 helplines to call. You can send a letter to ug@admission.du.ac. There are interns who will help you on the field and will help fill the form,” said Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi who was part of the webinar.

DU provides accessible reading material for visually challenged students.

Other provisions for PwBD students

DU will not charge any extra fee, except the token fee which varies across all colleges. The university also plans to introduce a Centre for Disability Studies this year to create an inclusive space for its students. Courses on sign languages and skill enhancement will be introduced. The university will try to provide its PwBD students with the support and facilities required during college.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:44:15 pm
